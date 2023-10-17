Pro-Khalistan group donates $21,000 to Palestinian refugees

Pro Khalistan advocacy group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) has announced a $21,000 donation to aid those affected by the recent upsurge in violence in Gaza, attributed to Israel's aggression against Palestinians after a surprise attack by Hamas.
The donation has been sent to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees by the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC. The Gurdwara said it was making contribution in the memory of Shaheed Hardev Singh Nijjar, who previously served as the Gurdwara president and led the Canadian Khalistan referendum campaign.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan campaigner, was assassinated by Indian agents on June 18, 2023, in Surrey, BC. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blamed the Indian state for sponsoring the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil.
In a public letter addressing the donation to Palestinian people, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun conveyed the shared empathy of Sikhs who have endured analogous hardships and displacements in Punjab under Indian rule.
The SFJ's general counsel urged the United Nations (UN) to acknowledge the right to self-determination for both Palestinians and Sikhs. He underlined that once Punjab is liberated from Indian occupation, Sikh principles will ensure that no one in the world suffers from hunger, as Sikh values stand for helping those facing oppression and injustice by occupiers.
SFJ has announced 21st October as a protest day named “Canada to Palestine, Shutdown Indian Terror Houses”. It has called for protests outside several Indian missions in Canada, USA and Europe, alleging that the Indian missions are being used to monitor, target and kill Sikhs and these missions should be shut down.
The Canadian govt has accused the Indian Missions in Canadian cities of Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto of spying on Sikhs to harm them. The UK intelligence has passed the same message to Sikhs in the UK.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
