PM Imran inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute in Haripur
HARIPUR - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur.
According to media details, the institute will offer courses in artificial intelligence, engineering, various other disciplines and food technology.
In a tweet today (Thursday), Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa said project reflects vision of state of the art science and technology education infrastructure, broad based industrial knowledge based economy.
Monumental:Pak- Austria-Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences & technology in Haripur to be inaugurated by @ImranKhanPTI today.Reflects vision of state of the art Science&tech education infrastructure/broad based industrial/knowledge based economy. #PakistanMovingForward— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 17, 2020
