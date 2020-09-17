PM Imran inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute in Haripur

HARIPUR - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur.

According to media details, the institute will offer courses in artificial intelligence, engineering, various other disciplines and food technology.

In a tweet today (Thursday), Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa said project reflects vision of state of the art science and technology education infrastructure, broad based industrial knowledge based economy.

