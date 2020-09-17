Khalilur Rehman Qamar in hot waters over his stance on feminism once again

04:39 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Khalilur Rehman Qamar in hot waters over his stance on feminism once again
Khalilur Rehman Qamar has always sparked controversy over his problematic views on feminism and seems like the writer has landed himself in trouble once again.

The famous playwright is facing immense backlash over his recent remarks on women’s rights  and the ongoing protests against rape in Pakistan.

During an interview with a local channel, KRQ shared his opinion on freedom for women in Pakistan. "What sort of freedom do they want?" Qamar questioned. "They're out on the roads already, they're chanting these vicious slogans at Liberty Chowk…I want to question their fathers and brothers. Where are they? Where were they when these women came out on the streets, shouting and screaming? They must have come to the protest with their knowledge. Are they not free to do so? What other kinds of freedom do they yearn for?"

Khalil Ur Rehman Latest Interview with Fiza Akbar Khan | Mera Jism Meri Marzi

As the interview started doing rounds on social media, many people, including celebrities, called out Qamar’s stance.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

