PIA to increase flights to Saudi Arabia from Sept 30
Web Desk
07:13 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
PIA to increase flights to Saudi Arabia from Sept 30
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has planned to increase its flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia from 23 per week to 51 flights per week from September 30.

Spokesman of the national flag carrier, Abdullah Khan sharing details today said additional flights will operate to and from different destinations including Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh and Dammam.

In the wake of the Saudi government's announcement of certain ease in travel restrictions the national flag carrier has decided to fully activate its services.

Abdullah Khan said passengers planning to visit Saudi Arabia will, however, have to necessarily present their corona (negative) test certificate, conducted 48 hours prior to their departure time.

