'Disappointed' – Team Pakistan react after New Zealand's abandonment decision

LAHORE – Pakistan' national cricket team member have expressed dismay and anger on New Zealand Cricket’s decision to abandon tour to the country.

In a surprise development earlier today, the Black Caps called off its tour of Pakistan a few minutes before the first ODI was scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed his disappointment over the New Zealand's decision.

"Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan cricket fans," he wrote on Twitter.

“I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!” the skipper added.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said: "Wish I had words to describe my disappointment. We not only have the best security force in the world but many foreign teams have successfully & peacefully completed their cricket tours in Pakistan. Can feel for the cricket lovers in Pakistan & around the world".

Here’s how other players reacted:

It is making me more sad thinking about how upset our fans must be after receiving this news. To the world, I want to repeat our country is safe for cricket.



To our fans, We the Pakistan team promise we will turn these sad feelings into happy ones In Shaa Allah 💪🏻

A wrong precedent has been set & it's not a good omen at all for 🏏 fraternity.

Our security & intelligence agencies r capable to curb & assess any kind of threat .

