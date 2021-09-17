Cricket world hits back at New Zealand for cancelling tour
Share
LAHORE – The New Zealand cricket team has called off its tour of Pakistan after informing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of receiving a "security alert".
"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," PCB said in a press release.
The announcement to cancel the series shocked Pakistan players and fans as well international players, who had been played in the country.
West Indies player Darren Sammy on Twitter said, “Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues”.
“Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan,” he said.
Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan ☹️— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 17, 2021
Sri Lankan player Angelo Perera also recalled his experience when he visited Pakistan two years ago.
“Toured @TheRealPCB 2 years back and really enjoyed every minute of our stay!! Felt extremely welcomed and also safe tbh! Never had any doubt Genuinely wanna see cricket return to this great nation,” Perera said.
Toured @TheRealPCB 2 years back and really enjoyed every minute of our stay!! Felt extremely welcomed and also safe tbh! Never had any doubt❤️ Genuinely wanna see cricket return to this great nation! @danushka_70 @dasunshanaka1 pic.twitter.com/ovjroZbXx9— Angelo Perera (@angiperera) September 17, 2021
Pakistan’s pacer Shoaib Akhtar termed the NZC decision “unnecessary”.
“We will rise from this. And soon. Ghabrana nahi hai. Not the first time we've been pushed against the wall. Unnecessary and uncalled for decision by @BLACKCAPS,” he wrote on Twitter.
We will rise from this. And soon.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021
Ghabrana nahi hai. Not the first time we've been pushed against the wall. Unnecessary and uncalled for decision by @BLACKCAPS . https://t.co/FBB71FVlzm
Former captain Shahid Afrid, taking to Twitter, said: “On a HOAX threat you have called-off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPS do you understand the IMPACT of your decision?”
On a HOAX threat you have called-off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPS do you understand the IMPACT of your decision?— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 17, 2021
Pakistan 🇵🇰 is Safe & Proud nation. Postponing series is absolutely Sad news for whole Nation.— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 17, 2021
Pakistan has made monumental efforts to get international cricket back on track. We’ve lost a lot with no international cricket for 6 years in the past and today might set us back again. The pulling out and the abrupt timing of the decision is extremely disappointing. #PAKvNZ— Shan Masood (@shani_official) September 17, 2021
'Disappointed' – Team Pakistan react after New ... 06:56 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan' national cricket team member have expressed dismay and anger on New Zealand Cricket’s ...
- PITB to automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement ...08:45 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- UK removes Pakistan from its red list08:30 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- New Zealand PM issues statement after Black Caps backing out of ...08:25 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Cricket world hits back at New Zealand for cancelling tour07:50 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Zameen.com signs on as sales and marketing partner for T Square in ...07:25 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Malala proud of Angelina Jolie for writing a book for children04:55 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Dur-e-Fishan and Danish Taimoor pair up for upcoming drama Ishq e ...04:30 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Alka Yagnik super excited for Imran Abbas's new drama serial 'Amanat'04:12 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021