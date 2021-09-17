Cricket world hits back at New Zealand for cancelling tour

LAHORE – The New Zealand cricket team has called off its tour of Pakistan after informing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of receiving a "security alert".

"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," PCB said in a press release.

The announcement to cancel the series shocked Pakistan players and fans as well international players, who had been played in the country.

West Indies player Darren Sammy on Twitter said, “Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues”.

“Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan,” he said.

Sri Lankan player Angelo Perera also recalled his experience when he visited Pakistan two years ago.

“Toured @TheRealPCB 2 years back and really enjoyed every minute of our stay!! Felt extremely welcomed and also safe tbh! Never had any doubt Genuinely wanna see cricket return to this great nation,” Perera said.

Pakistan’s pacer Shoaib Akhtar termed the NZC decision “unnecessary”.

“We will rise from this. And soon. Ghabrana nahi hai. Not the first time we've been pushed against the wall. Unnecessary and uncalled for decision by @BLACKCAPS,” he wrote on Twitter.

We will rise from this. And soon.

Former captain Shahid Afrid, taking to Twitter, said: “On a HOAX threat you have called-off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPS do you understand the IMPACT of your decision?”

