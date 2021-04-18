Aamir Liaquat takes a terrible fall during race in Ramadan show (VIDEO)
06:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
Aamir Liaquat takes a terrible fall during race in Ramadan show (VIDEO)
Aamir Liaquat Hussain is a man with multiple talents. The popular Ramadan show host who often becomes the center of controversy for his statements and bizarre acts, recently challenged Pakistani star Naseem Hameed for a 20-meter race on stage.

However, the race ended with the 48-year-old taking a fall. Aamir is currently hosting Piyara Ramazan on a private TV channel.

In the viral video, Hussain can be seen falling flat on his face.

Netizens were quick to react to the video:

