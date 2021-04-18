Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures – It's World Heritage Day!

ISLAMABAD – The International Heritage Day is being observed across the world on Sunday.

This year, the day's theme is 'Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures.' This aims at restoring and preserving the diverse cultural heritage that makes the world what it is.

Pakistan's cultural heritage includes archaeological sites, stupas, forts, shrines, tombs, buildings, residences, monuments, and places of worship. Until the passing of the Eighteenth Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan, some sites were under the federal government while others were in the provincial domain.

In 1997, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, Ministry of Environment Pakistan, published a list of notified protected archaeological sites and monuments, according to which there are total 389 sites and monuments under federal government protection while 444 are under provincial governments. Punjab and Sindh are the only two provinces which have provincial level laws to protect heritage. Aside from these sites, there are many others which are unprotected or privately owned.

There are 6 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Pakistan. All 6 of these sites are listed under the Cultural category.

Archaeological Ruins at Moenjodaro (1980)

Buddhist Ruins of Takht-i-Bahi and Neighbouring City Remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol (1980)

Fort and Shalamar Gardens in Lahore (1981)

Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta (1981)

Rohtas Fort (1997)

Taxila (1980)

Sites on the Tentative List (26)

A tentative list means properties which a state party considers to be cultural and natural heritage having universal value and suitable for including on the World Heritage List

Badshahi Mosque, Lahore (1993)

Wazir Khan's Mosque, Lahore (1993)

Tombs of Jahangir, Asif Khan and Akbari Sarai, Lahore (1993)

Hiran Minar and Tank, Sheikhupura (1993)

Tomb of Hazrat Rukn-e-Alam, Multan (1993)

Rani Kot Fort, Dadu (1993)

Shah Jahan Mosque, Thatta (1993)

Chaukhandi Tombs, Karachi (1993)

Archaeological Site of Mehrgarh (2004)

Archaeological Site of Rehman Dheri (2004)

Archaeological Site of Harappa (2004)

Archaeological Site of Ranigat (2004)

Shahbazgarhi Rock Edicts (2004)

Mansehra Rock Edicts (2004)

Baltit Fort (2004)

Tomb of Bibi Jawindi, Baha'al-Halim and Ustead and the Tomb and Mosque of Jalaluddin Bukhari (2004)

Tomb of Shah Rukn-e-Alam (2004)

Port of Banbhore (2004)

Derawar and the Desert Forts of Cholistan (2016)

Hingol Cultural Landscape (2016)

Karez System Cultural Landscape (2016)

Nagarparkar Cultural Landscape (2016)

Central Karakorum National Park (2016)

Deosai National Park (2016)

Ziarat Juniper Forest (2016)

The Salt Range and Khewra Salt Mine (2016)