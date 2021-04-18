Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shakes southern Iran, injuring five

TEHRAN – A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has struck Iran's southwestern Bushehr province, which houses a nuclear power plant, injuring five people but causing no major damage, state media said on Sunday.

At least five people were injured, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The 10-kilometre (six mile) deep quake hit 27 kilometres northwest of the port city of Genaveh at 11:11 am local time (0641 GMT) and was felt in nearby provinces, Iran's seismological agency said.

State news agency IRNA reported that the quake and several aftershocks caused power blackouts and cut phone lines nearby but caused "no damage" at the Bushehr nuclear complex about 100 kilometres away.

Crisscrossed by major fault lines, Iran is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam.