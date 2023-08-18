Karachi Weather Update 

KARACHI – The weather in the port city is expected to remain cloudy on Friday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted cloudy weather with dust-raising winds in districts of the southeastern region in the next 24 hours.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 31 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 30 kilometer per hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 99 on Friday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.