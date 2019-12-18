Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that Special Service Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army is our pride with myriad contributions towards defence of country through its valiant officer & soldiers since creation of Pakistan.
“We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces operating against Pak. We shall never let it go away at any cost,” the Army chief said while visiting SSG Headquarters, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
COAS visited HQ SSG.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 18, 2019
"We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces operating against Pak. We shall never let it go away at any cost. SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards defence of country through its valiant offrs & sldrs since creation of Pak", COAS.
Pakistani commandos are ranked among the top elite forces from around the world, often ahead of units such as the US Navy SEALs and the British Special Air Service group.
The SSG have been deployed in a number of operations in Pakistan from prison takeovers, to fighting terrorists in North Waziristan.
Former military ruler General (r) Pervez Musharraf, who was sentenced to death for high treason by a special court yesterday, also served in the SSG from 1966–1972.
