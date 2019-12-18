CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa has emphasized on training of judges and lawyers to ensure dispensation of justice in the society.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said a lawyer or judge connects things with one another and always eager to attain knowledge, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking about terrorism, chief justice said it has a long history, adding that weak elements attacks people to create fear among them. He suggested that media can play a key role to counter efforts of creating hysteria.

Talking about the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas, he encouraged lawyers and Judges to take up cases in these areas so that the people living there welcome the court system.