08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in the Caribbean
The 282-feet ‘Ecstasea’ super-yacht, which is owned by a Pakistani billionaire, demolished a marine control booth during a collision at Simpson Bay Lagoon on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin.

The crash was captured by a bystander at the bay when the luxury yacht steered off course while entering through the harbor bridge on December 15. No one hurt in the incident while the boat suffered minor damages.

Pakistani billionaire Alshair Fiyaz owns Ecstasea worth somewhere between $75 million and $120 million.

The super-yacht is equipped with a helicopter hangar, a gym, a sauna, a cinema and several bars. A crew of 12 handles the vessel.

The boat was earlier owned by Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

