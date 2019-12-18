Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in the Caribbean
Share
The 282-feet ‘Ecstasea’ super-yacht, which is owned by a Pakistani billionaire, demolished a marine control booth during a collision at Simpson Bay Lagoon on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin.
The crash was captured by a bystander at the bay when the luxury yacht steered off course while entering through the harbor bridge on December 15. No one hurt in the incident while the boat suffered minor damages.
Pakistani billionaire Alshair Fiyaz owns Ecstasea worth somewhere between $75 million and $120 million.
The 282 foot Superyacht ECSTASEA had a collision today with the Simpson Bay Bridge in St Maarten causing serious damage. This is the hazard of these huge yachts maneuvering for space during the holidays- https://t.co/Ok1JoEZiNC pic.twitter.com/nnEtKT1EfU— Jim Dobson (@TheLuxeWorld) December 15, 2019
The super-yacht is equipped with a helicopter hangar, a gym, a sauna, a cinema and several bars. A crew of 12 handles the vessel.
The boat was earlier owned by Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE.
- US sanctions two Iranian judges for issuing 'cruel sentences' against ...10:25 PM | 19 Dec, 2019
- Aisha Farooqui appointed as new FO spokesperson09:37 PM | 19 Dec, 2019
- Lawyers involved in PIC attack granted bail09:22 PM | 19 Dec, 2019
- Any misadventure to meet befitting response, Pakistan warns India08:49 PM | 19 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan fold for 191, Sri Lanka 64/3 on opening day in Karachi Test06:58 PM | 19 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan Int Screen Awards Nominations are out!12:05 PM | 19 Dec, 2019
- Sabeeka Imam and Hasnain Lehri part ways11:43 AM | 19 Dec, 2019
- Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019