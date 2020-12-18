Farmers across Pakistan celebrate Kisan Day today

LAHORE - The Kissan Day is being celebrated today in Pakistan with great enthusiasm to praise the farmers in acceptance of their important role towards the economic prosperity of the country.

In a perception survey conducted lately, it came to light that small farmers are facing serious issues, and want their voice to be heard. Since 90% of the farmers own less than 12 acres of land, therefore, overall crop production decreases while the cost of production for these small-scale farmers increases substantially.

It is imperative that the farmers should be given credit for their untiring efforts. In recognition to their efforts, Sarsabz by Fatima Fertilizers under Fatima Group - a leading fertilizer manufacturer in Pakistan, took the initiative of launching their 'Salam Kissan' campaign to appreciate and pay gratitude to the farmers of Pakistan.

Sarsabz salutes farmers on second Kissan Day 02:19 PM | 18 Dec, 2020 Having a special day for farmers means to recognize and honour their important role and contributions to the national ...

Celebrating this day aims to give well-deserved respect to the farmers, and pay tribute to them for their selfless acts, despite weather conditions, and also prevailing pandemic situation.