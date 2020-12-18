PIA concerned over Virgin Atlantic flights to and from Pakistan
02:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
PIA concerned over Virgin Atlantic flights to and from Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has displeased against the launch of Virgin Atlantic and decides to discuss the issue with the top authorities.

As per the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting which will be attended by the Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar, PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the CAA director-general, and the other related officials.

The national carrier had been facing severe problems because of the European Air Safety Agency ban.

Amid all the restrictions and poor financial conditions, the government's decision to launch British airlines to operate two-way base flights was wrong as the private airlines would affect the PIA economically.

The PIA officials further stated that currently, PIA is operating 28 flights from Britain to Pakistan, even with all the restrictions, and they were completely against handing over their London and Manchester routes to the Virgin Atlantic.

The sources said the PIA CEO would take up the matter with the premier and aware him of all the concerns. The prime minister will also be briefed on the performance and challenges of the national airline.

The PIA officials will also discuss travel restrictions, financial issues in the meeting.

