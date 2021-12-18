Taliban government resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul tomorrow
KABUL – Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have announced to resume issuing passports in the capital city, Kabul, from Sunday, a much-awaited decision being sought by citizens who want to leave the country amid a looming humanitarian crisis.
The United Nations and various other international agencies have already warned of potential humanitarian disaster and economic collapse in Afghanistan taken over by the Taliban in mid-August.
Authorities will start issuing the documents from Sunday at Kabul’s passport office, Arab News quoted Alam Gul Haqqani, the head of the passport department in the interior ministry, as saying.
The service of issuing passports was suspended shortly after the Taliban took control of the country, as thousands of people gathered at the Kabul airport to flee the country.
In October, Taliban authorities reopened the passport office in the capital city but the work was suspended after a huge number of applications caused disruption in the biometric system.
Haqqani told the media that all the technical issues have now been resolved, adding that the travel document will be issued on a priority basis to those who had already applied for it.
