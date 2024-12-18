Haider Ali awarded PKR 5 million for Paralympic bronze medal win

Pakistan’s Paralympic champion Haider Ali has been honored with a cash award of PKR 5 million by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for winning a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games. Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Inter-Provincial Coordination, presented the award under a newly approved policy aimed at recognizing and encouraging exceptional athletes.

Rana Sanaullah praised Haider Ali’s dedication and highlighted how his achievement has brought pride to the entire nation. He commended Haider’s commitment and stated that his Paralympic success is a testament to his hard work and resilience.

Haider Ali’s Remarkable Achievements

Haider Ali is the only Pakistani Paralympian to qualify for five consecutive Paralympic Games, earning four medals across these prestigious events. His accolades include:

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 : Gold Medal

: Gold Medal Beijing Paralympics 2008 : Silver Medal

: Silver Medal Rio Paralympics 2016 and Paris Paralympics 2024: Bronze Medals

In addition to his Paralympic triumphs, Haider Ali has won a total of 19 medals for Pakistan in international events, including the Paralympic Games, Para Asian Games, and World Championships. His medal tally comprises 9 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze medals, solidifying his position as one of the country’s most accomplished athletes.

Recognition from Pakistan Sports Board

The Pakistan Sports Board lauded Haider Ali’s exceptional contributions and emphasized the importance of celebrating such achievements to inspire future athletes. The board reaffirmed its commitment to supporting talented players across the country and enhancing the nation’s representation on global platforms.

Haider Ali’s journey exemplifies determination and excellence, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes with disabilities. His success not only uplifts Pakistan’s global sports profile but also underscores the potential of perseverance and hard work.