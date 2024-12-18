Pm Shehbaz Sharif Departs For Egypt To Attend 11th D 8 Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a three-day official visit to Egypt on Wednesday to participate in the 11th Developing-8 (D-8) Summit being held in Cairo.

The summit, themed “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs – Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy,” focuses on the pivotal role of youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in driving economic growth and innovation.

Key Focus Areas

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz will emphasize Pakistan’s commitment to the principles of the D-8 and advocate for strengthening cooperation among member states in key areas such as agriculture, food security, and tourism.

The premier is expected to highlight measures taken by Pakistan to empower its youth, foster innovation, and support local entrepreneurship. He will underscore the significance of SMEs in creating jobs and building a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Special Session on the Middle East

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will also participate in a special session dedicated to addressing the Middle East’s humanitarian crisis and reconstruction challenges. He will reaffirm Pakistan’s principled stance on the situation and advocate for coordinated international efforts to mitigate the crisis.

Bilateral Engagements

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of various member states. These discussions aim to strengthen diplomatic ties and explore avenues for mutually beneficial collaboration.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, who will also participate in the summit’s proceedings.

The D-8, an organization comprising eight developing nations, seeks to enhance economic cooperation and development among its members. Pakistan remains a committed partner in advancing the group’s shared vision of prosperity and progress.