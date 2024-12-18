Cargo coach of Tezgam Express catches fire near Raiwind Station

A cargo coach of the Lahore-to-Karachi Tezgam Express caught fire near Raiwind Railway Station, resulting in significant damage to the goods stored inside.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred near the Haloki railway crossing, where the emergency services were alerted about the fire. Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze in the luggage van.

The fire reportedly broke out in the cargo section, leading to panic among passengers aboard the train. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the fire was contained before it could spread to passenger compartments.

The railway administration took swift action by detaching the affected cargo coach from the rest of the train to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent further damage.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.