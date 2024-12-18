Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Cargo coach of Tezgam Express catches fire near Raiwind Station

A cargo coach of the Lahore-to-Karachi Tezgam Express caught fire near Raiwind Railway Station, resulting in significant damage to the goods stored inside.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred near the Haloki railway crossing, where the emergency services were alerted about the fire. Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze in the luggage van.

The fire reportedly broke out in the cargo section, leading to panic among passengers aboard the train. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the fire was contained before it could spread to passenger compartments.

The railway administration took swift action by detaching the affected cargo coach from the rest of the train to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent further damage.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR to PKR – 18 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.8 279.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.9 353.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 176.99 179.24
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.15 743.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.4 197.8
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.75 906.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 310.02 312.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

