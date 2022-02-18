Saqlain Mushtaq backs Babar Azam ahead of historic Australia series

Saqlain Mushtaq backs Babar Azam ahead of historic Australia series
KARACHI – Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq Thursday put his weight behind captain Babar Azam ahead of next historic home series against Australia.

“Babar is world’s No 1 player, and he has performed outstandingly for Pakistan,” former Test off-spinner Saqlain told reporters at the National Stadium, Karachi, where the Pakistan Test players have started a training camp under the supervision of Saqlain and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf. 

“I have no doubt about Babar,” Saqlain said. “He’s a world-class player, strong leader, equally good against spin and fast bowlers. He has played lots of knocks for Pakistan and every [cricket] expert in the world talks about him.”

Babar-led Karachi Kings loss eight consecutive Twenty20 in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 2020 champions are out of contention for the playoffs.

 “T20 cricket is all about momentum. All the six teams [in PSL] are very strong, but the team which gets the momentum takes the edge. Unfortunately, Karachi couldn’t get the momentum,” said former off-spinner.

Saqlain was hopeful the home conditions will suit his players against Australia. “They [Australians] play tough cricket,” he said. 

Australian team is visiting Pakistan in 24 years to play three Test matches, three ODIs and a one T20 International. The Aussies are due to arrive on February 27.

The tour starts in Rawalpindi on March 4 with the first Test, followed by Test matches in Karachi and Lahore. All the ODIs and the T20 will be played at Rawalpindi.

