Search

SportsWorld

Body of Ghana footballer found under rubble in Turkiye

Web Desk 05:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
Body of Ghana footballer found under rubble in Turkiye
Source: Instagram

Christian Atsu, a former footballer, has been discovered dead at the age of 31, found buried in the rubble in Turkiye.

Atsu, a Ghanaian national, was reported missing in the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquakes that occurred on February 6, claiming the lives of tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

The news was confirmed by his agent Nana Sechere. He posted on Twitter on Saturday morning: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support. I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."

The deceased footballer, who had been under contract with Turkish Super Lig team Hatayspor, was stationed in the region of Kahramanmaras, one of the regions hit hardest by the earthquake. The first quake, a magnitude of 7.8, was quickly followed by a magnitude of 7.5.

Newcastle United have also released the following statement on their former player: "We are profoundly saddened to learn that our former player Christian Atsu tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes. A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. A proud Ghanaian who played for his country on 65 occasions, Christian represented our club between 2016 and 2021, making 121 appearances.

Initially joining on loan, he played a key role in the Magpies squad that secured the Championship title in 2017 before making a permanent move to help us establish our place back in the Premier League. After leaving St. James’ Park in 2021, he joined Saudi Pro League side Al Raed FC before moving to Turkey with Hatayspor in the summer of 2022.

Our thoughts are with Christian’s loved ones and with the people of Turkey, Syria and neighbouring territories at this incredibly difficult time."

As soon as news of his passing emerged on Saturday morning, fans of Christian Atsu's former teams, including Chelsea, Newcastle, and Everton, took to social media to express their condolences. Many supporters called upon the clubs to organise memorials in his honour ahead of the upcoming Premier League fixtures.

The recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with over 45,000 people killed. The destruction of 264,000 apartments in Turkey and a large number of missing persons has led experts to anticipate a further increase in the death toll. This calamity represents the worst disaster in modern Turkish history.

How much did Leo Messi donate to Turkey and Syria?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae vows to feed 5,000 earthquake survivors in Turkiye daily

05:28 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Rescue hopes waning as Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll climbs 34,000

10:04 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Ronaldo’s jersey donated for Turkiye Syria earthquake victims auctioned for over Rs57 million

03:50 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll to climb 50,000: UN relief chief

10:39 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Rescuers continue search for Turkiye-Syria earthquake survivors as death toll tops 24,000

10:05 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Woman, her new-born rescued alive from rubble after 90 hours of Turkiye earthquake

09:36 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan observes Shab-e-Miraj tonight with religious fervour

07:28 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18th February 2023

08:51 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs168,038.

Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs193,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $19 to reach at $1843 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-resisters-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: