Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations

ISLAMABAD – A senior Indian diplomat was summoned at Foreign Office in Islamabad on Saturday as Pakistan registered strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control yesterday.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces at Rakhchikri and Baroh Sectors, two women were injured.

Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.