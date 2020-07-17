Two women hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
Share
Rawalpindi: Two women on Pakistani side were injured after Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, said military’s media wing on Friday.
According to ISPR, the Indian forces resorted to latest ceasefire violations in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors, targeting the civilian population.
#IndianArmy troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation(CFV) in Rakhchikri & Baroh Sector along #LOC targeting civilian population. 2 women, residents of Kirni & Gahi village were injured. 1697 #CFVs by Indian troops in 2020 to date.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 17, 2020
Two women residents of Kirni and Gahi village, were injured. This is the 1,697th ceasefire violation made by Indian troops in 2020 to date.
- Pakistan surpasses 261,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,522 confirmed ...10:32 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
-
- PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- No immediate threat of food shortage in country despite locust ...08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
-
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tie the knot11:38 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly considering trial separation01:04 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
- My Queen Sarah: Falak Shabir gets a tattoo on arm for his wife10:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020