Two women hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
Web Desk
10:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Two women hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
Share

Rawalpindi: Two women on Pakistani side were injured after Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, said military’s media wing on Friday.

According to ISPR, the Indian forces resorted to latest ceasefire violations in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors, targeting the civilian population.

Two women residents of Kirni and Gahi village, were injured. This is the 1,697th ceasefire violation made by Indian troops in 2020 to date.

More From This Category
PTV license fee increased by Rs 65
10:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit ...
09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
No immediate threat of food shortage in country ...
08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
Pakistan hails Iran's inclusion in CPEC
11:41 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Two women hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along ...
10:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Punjab Police cops booked for alleged robbery bid ...
08:47 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
A healthy competition is always good: Aijaz Aslam on local brands working with Turkish ...
04:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr