Two women hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

Rawalpindi: Two women on Pakistani side were injured after Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, said military’s media wing on Friday.

According to ISPR, the Indian forces resorted to latest ceasefire violations in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors, targeting the civilian population.

#IndianArmy troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation(CFV) in Rakhchikri & Baroh Sector along #LOC targeting civilian population. 2 women, residents of Kirni & Gahi village were injured. 1697 #CFVs by Indian troops in 2020 to date. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 17, 2020

Two women residents of Kirni and Gahi village, were injured. This is the 1,697th ceasefire violation made by Indian troops in 2020 to date.