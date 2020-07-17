Pakistan hails Iran's inclusion in CPEC
Web Desk
11:41 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Pakistan hails Iran's inclusion in CPEC
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday Iran's inclusion in CPEC and peace in Afghanistan will benefit every country of the region.

In a statement on Friday, he said this is a jolt for India, and the opposition is criticizing the Indian government.

The Minister said several Indian troops were killed and injured in a clash with China. He said there is a tension between India and Nepal, and India-Bangladesh relationship warmth has also reduced.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India wanted to isolate Pakistan, but it itself has been isolated, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan provided India consular access to its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav yesterday, but the Indian diplomats avoided talking to him.

He said India's ill intentions have been exposed as it did not want access to its spy.

More From This Category
PTV license fee increased by Rs 65
10:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit ...
09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
No immediate threat of food shortage in country ...
08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
Pakistan hails Iran's inclusion in CPEC
11:41 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Two women hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along ...
10:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Punjab Police cops booked for alleged robbery bid ...
08:47 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
A healthy competition is always good: Aijaz Aslam on local brands working with Turkish ...
04:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr