PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today
Web Desk
09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today (Saturday).

According to media reports, the prime minister will hold key meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

During the meeting with Punjab chief minister, the premier will be briefed on the overall situation of the province, while the governor will brief the prime minister on Aab Pak Authority and other welfare measures.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid will brief the Prime Minister on the development project in the health sector.

Prime Minister Imran will also attend the launching ceremony of an international brand. He will also plant a tree under the monsoon tree-planting campaign.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to lay the foundation stone of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura.

