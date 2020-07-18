PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today
Share
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today (Saturday).
According to media reports, the prime minister will hold key meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.
During the meeting with Punjab chief minister, the premier will be briefed on the overall situation of the province, while the governor will brief the prime minister on Aab Pak Authority and other welfare measures.
Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid will brief the Prime Minister on the development project in the health sector.
Prime Minister Imran will also attend the launching ceremony of an international brand. He will also plant a tree under the monsoon tree-planting campaign.
Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to lay the foundation stone of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura.
- Pakistan surpasses 261,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,522 confirmed ...10:32 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
-
- PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- No immediate threat of food shortage in country despite locust ...08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
-
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tie the knot11:38 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly considering trial separation01:04 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
- My Queen Sarah: Falak Shabir gets a tattoo on arm for his wife10:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020