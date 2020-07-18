PTV license fee increased by Rs 65
10:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government has approved an increase of Rs 65 in Pakistan Television (PTV) license fee.
The government has sought approval from the federal cabinet to increase the fee, from Rs 35 to Rs 100, through a circulation.
The decision will put an additional burden of Rs 21 billion on consumers annually.
The additional amount will be added to the electricity bills of the consumers.
