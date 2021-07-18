FM Qureshi, Ambassador Nong Rong visit injured Chinese nationals at CMH
10:20 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
FM Qureshi, Ambassador Nong Rong visit injured Chinese nationals at CMH
RAWALPINDI -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Sunday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and inquired after the Chinese nationals who were injured in the Dasu incident earlier this week.

The visting officials also wished the injured Chinese nationals a speedy recovery.

The Pakistani foreign minister on this occasion assured the injured Chinese nationals of all-out support and medical care. He said he was satisfied with the treatment provided to the injured Chinese nationals and the speed of their recovery. “Our projects will be completed soon,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that China and Pakistan would continue to cooperate more closely and face the challenges together.

Earlier on arrival at the CMH, Major General Muhammad Aleem, commandant of the hospital, apprised the visiting dignitaries of the medical care being provided to the injured.

