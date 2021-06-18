PSL 2021 – Lahore Qalandars face off Multan Sultans in must-win encounter

Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening.

The match tonight is a must-win for Qalandars. A win will not only confirm Lahore’s place in play-offs but it will also put them in 2nd position on the points table. But, if they lose it then there will be serious worries for Qalandars.

Qalandars will be under pressure for this match against a confident Multan Sultans. While Sultans are heading to this game with three consecutive wins in Abu Dhabi, Qalandars are coming with three consecutive defeats.

Qalandars are desperate to avoid any if-and-but situation in PSL 6 and confirm their place in the tournament’s playoffs. Qalandars started the PSL on a remarkable note, winning five out of its first six games before losing three consecutive games and putting themselves in a position where they can be knocked out of the race.

Multan is at 4th place with eight points in eight games followed by Karachi with eight points in nine games. A win for Multan would mean that Sultans will also have 10 points and their NRR would improve from the current 0.836.

SQUADS:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, and Muhammad Waseem

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, and Zeeshan Ashraf