13 killed as bus overturns near Kallar Kahar

RAWALPINDI – At least 13 people, including five women died when a bus overturned on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Kallar Kahar on Saturday.
Additionally, 31 individuals sustained injuries. This incident serves as a somber reminder of a previous tragedy that occurred in February, when a bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with two cars and a truck near Kallar Kahar. That unfortunate event claimed the lives of 14 members of a wedding party.
According to authorities, this recent accident was allegedly caused by a brake failure, leading the driver to lose control of the steering. The bus, en route to Jhang and identified as BBA452, veered off the road and overturned on the opposite track.
Rescue operations were promptly initiated by the police, who worked diligently to extricate the victims trapped within the wreckage. The injured were then transported to hospitals in Kallar Kahar and Rawalpindi after the bus was cut open. Among those harmed were three young girls. The bus, which originated from Rawalpindi, met with the accident while traversing the Salt Range.
The DIG (Motorway) Mohammad Yousaf Malik and the Kallar Kahar police sector commander arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, coordinating the ongoing rescue efforts. Initially, all the victims and survivors were taken to Kallar Kahar hospital, and subsequently, eight of the injured were transferred to a hospital in Rawalpindi.
The deceased have been identified as Arooj, Fatima, wife of M Raza, Rohan, Shan, Zaheer Fatima, Ameer Bibi, Imran, and Misha Bibi. Misha Bibi was from Rawalpindi, while the others were from Sahiwal and Jhang. Among the deceased were a woman and her two sons and daughter from Sahiwal. The police have managed to identify eight victims thus far, while the remaining victims’ identities are still being determined.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,329.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,468 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,499.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Karachi
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Islamabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Peshawar
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Quetta
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Sialkot
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Attock
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Jehlum
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Multan
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Gujrat
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Chakwal
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Sargodha
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Mirpur
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
