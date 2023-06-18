Search

Pakistan

13 killed as bus overturns near Kallar Kahar

Web Desk 10:00 AM | 18 Jun, 2023
13 killed as bus overturns near Kallar Kahar
Source: Rescue 1122

RAWALPINDI – At least 13 people, including five women died when a bus overturned on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Kallar Kahar on Saturday.

Additionally, 31 individuals sustained injuries. This incident serves as a somber reminder of a previous tragedy that occurred in February, when a bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with two cars and a truck near Kallar Kahar. That unfortunate event claimed the lives of 14 members of a wedding party.

According to authorities, this recent accident was allegedly caused by a brake failure, leading the driver to lose control of the steering. The bus, en route to Jhang and identified as BBA452, veered off the road and overturned on the opposite track.

Rescue operations were promptly initiated by the police, who worked diligently to extricate the victims trapped within the wreckage. The injured were then transported to hospitals in Kallar Kahar and Rawalpindi after the bus was cut open. Among those harmed were three young girls. The bus, which originated from Rawalpindi, met with the accident while traversing the Salt Range.

The DIG (Motorway) Mohammad Yousaf Malik and the Kallar Kahar police sector commander arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, coordinating the ongoing rescue efforts. Initially, all the victims and survivors were taken to Kallar Kahar hospital, and subsequently, eight of the injured were transferred to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

The deceased have been identified as Arooj, Fatima, wife of M Raza, Rohan, Shan, Zaheer Fatima, Ameer Bibi, Imran, and Misha Bibi. Misha Bibi was from Rawalpindi, while the others were from Sahiwal and Jhang. Among the deceased were a woman and her two sons and daughter from Sahiwal. The police have managed to identify eight victims thus far, while the remaining victims’ identities are still being determined.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

North Waziristan: Terrorist killed, two others injured in exchange of fire with Pakistani forces

11:55 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

At least 13 people killed, several injured in AJK, Sheikhupura bus accidents

10:04 AM | 12 Jun, 2023

Three soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in Miranshah

10:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2023

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, as many militants killed in Waziristan gun battle

09:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Two soldiers martyred, 2 terrorists killed in Bannu operation

09:51 AM | 4 Jun, 2023

Two terrorists killed in Dossali ambush with security forces

10:43 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Merub Ali reveals her real age

11:40 AM | 18 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 771.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Sunday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,329.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,468 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,499.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Karachi PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Islamabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Peshawar PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Quetta PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Sialkot PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Attock PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Gujranwala PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Jehlum PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Multan PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Bahawalpur PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Gujrat PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Nawabshah PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Chakwal PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Hyderabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Nowshehra PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Sargodha PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Faisalabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Mirpur PKR 222000 PKR 2606

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: