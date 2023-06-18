Search

Pakistan

Police arrest soccer player Shumaila Sattar in Jinnah House attack case

Web Desk 10:39 AM | 18 Jun, 2023
Police arrest soccer player Shumaila Sattar in Jinnah House attack case
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Police apprehended Shumaila Sattar, the goalkeeper of the National Women's Football Team, in connection with the attack on Jinnah House.

As per the media reports, the police successfully located Shumaila through geo-fencing technology and subsequently arrested her at her residence. Ongoing investigations rely on cellphone footage and surveillance cameras positioned outside Jinnah House.

Shumaila has been remanded to judicial custody and will be presented for identification. In response to the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chairman in Islamabad, numerous individuals across the country protested on May 9 and May 10. These protests led to the destruction and arson of government and military properties, reflecting the public's anger towards the authorities' handling of their detained leader.

Punjab approves consular access to Khadijah Shah in May 9 case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

