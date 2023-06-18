Police arrest soccer player Shumaila Sattar in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE – Police apprehended Shumaila Sattar, the goalkeeper of the National Women's Football Team, in connection with the attack on Jinnah House.
As per the media reports, the police successfully located Shumaila through geo-fencing technology and subsequently arrested her at her residence. Ongoing investigations rely on cellphone footage and surveillance cameras positioned outside Jinnah House.
Shumaila has been remanded to judicial custody and will be presented for identification. In response to the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chairman in Islamabad, numerous individuals across the country protested on May 9 and May 10. These protests led to the destruction and arson of government and military properties, reflecting the public's anger towards the authorities' handling of their detained leader.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,329.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,468 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,499.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Karachi
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Islamabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Peshawar
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Quetta
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Sialkot
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Attock
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Jehlum
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Multan
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Gujrat
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Chakwal
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Sargodha
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Mirpur
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.