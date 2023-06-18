Search

Merub Ali reveals her real age

Web Desk 11:40 AM | 18 Jun, 2023
Pakistani showbiz industry’s rising actress and renowned model, Merub Ali, has revealed her actual age.

Recently, Merub participated as a guest in a private TV programme. During the interview, she openly discussed her engagement with singer Asim Azhar and her real age.

During the conversation, the model mentioned that Google or the internet shows her age as 27, while she is actually 21 years old.

She emphasized that there is no room for error regarding her age. Providing further details, Merub revealed, “I stepped into the showbiz world with Sajjad Ali’s music video ‘Lagaya Dil’ in 2018 when I was 16 years old. However, even now, I hear rumours about me hiding my age.”

With a humorous tone, Merub silenced the critics and said, “What difference does it make anyway? How old I am?.”

The host also asked Merub about her educational background, to which she expressed her deep love for the field of law. She said, “I have a fondness for the law. When I was young, I found the judiciary law intriguing. I used to watch documentary films. I knew the names of all the serial killers. I was curious to understand why they did what they did.”

