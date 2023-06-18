Is Hareem Shah joining politics?

TikToker and social media star Hareem Shah’s inappropriate videos have sparked a debate following the arrest of Sandal Khattak in the leaked videos case.
Hareem Shah recently participated in a TV programme where she revealed secrets while discussing various topics.
For the first time, Hareem Shah spoke about her personal life, stating that she never liked working in the kitchen, which she still avoids even after marriage. She mentioned that her parents were against her involvement in the media, and they didn’t like the idea of her working in the media.
Later, the host asked about her entry into politics alongside her acting career, questioning if she had received any party membership offers after meeting several political personalities.
In response to the host’s question, Hareem chuckled and said she wouldn’t mention any party’s name, but she initially supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and would continue to stand by him. Hareem Shah also mentioned that she had received many offers from the founder of the MQM.
Hareem Shah also mentioned discreetly that whenever she meets famous personalities, their wives get upset with them.
The host then asked another question, inquiring if she wanted to join Sheikh Rasheed’s party. To this, Hareem replied that she would never become part of such a party that needs to rely on others during difficult times.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,329.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,468 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,499.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Karachi
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Islamabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Peshawar
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Quetta
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Sialkot
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Attock
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Jehlum
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Multan
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Gujrat
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Chakwal
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Sargodha
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
|Mirpur
|PKR 222000
|PKR 2606
