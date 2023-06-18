Search

Is Hareem Shah joining politics?

Web Desk 11:06 AM | 18 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

TikToker and social media star Hareem Shah’s inappropriate videos have sparked a debate following the arrest of Sandal Khattak in the leaked videos case.

Hareem Shah recently participated in a TV programme where she revealed secrets while discussing various topics.

For the first time, Hareem Shah spoke about her personal life, stating that she never liked working in the kitchen, which she still avoids even after marriage. She mentioned that her parents were against her involvement in the media, and they didn’t like the idea of her working in the media.

Later, the host asked about her entry into politics alongside her acting career, questioning if she had received any party membership offers after meeting several political personalities.

In response to the host’s question, Hareem chuckled and said she wouldn’t mention any party’s name, but she initially supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and would continue to stand by him. Hareem Shah also mentioned that she had received many offers from the founder of the MQM.

Hareem Shah also mentioned discreetly that whenever she meets famous personalities, their wives get upset with them.

The host then asked another question, inquiring if she wanted to join Sheikh Rasheed’s party. To this, Hareem replied that she would never become part of such a party that needs to rely on others during difficult times.

