BLF commander killed outside Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Nawaz Ali Rind, the leader of the outlawed extremist organisation Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), met his demise in an internal conflict outside Pakistan.

Rind, originally from Balochistan’s Awaran district and a prominent member of the BLF since 2014, had been implicated in numerous assaults against security forces. His demise occurred under enigmatic circumstances in a neighboring nation.

Following the apprehension of Gulzar Imam, also known as Shambe, divisions have emerged within the militant factions active in Balochistan.