Public hospitals in Punjab to have homoeopathic doctors soon

LAHORE – The governor of Punjab has approved the hiring of homoeopathic doctors for public hospitals.

In a meeting with Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman, a team from the National Council of Homoeopathy brought up the need for more homoeopathic physicians in public hospitals.

The National Council of Homoeopathy's delegation claimed that rural health units, primary health centres, teaching hospitals, district medical offices, and teaching hospitals all had open homoeopathy doctor seats.

The delegation informed the governor of Punjab that because the public lacks access to other medical treatments, the majority of Punjabis rely on homoeopathic medicine.

Later, the Governor of Punjab issued a notification for the hiring of homoeopathic physicians, stating that they should be hired on the open positions in accordance with the law and policy.