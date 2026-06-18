Pakistan Women’s Captain Fatima Sana signs for The Hundred League

LAHORE – Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana has signed a contract to play in England’s The Hundred league, according to a cricket website.

She has been picked by Birmingham Phoenix as part of their squad, replacing Australia’s Lucy Hamilton.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 21 to August 16. Fatima Sana will become the first Pakistani women cricketer to feature in The Hundred.

According to the report, she is set to earn at least £15,000 from the league.

However, her availability may be limited due to Pakistan’s white-ball tour of Sri Lanka from July 23 to August 4, which overlaps with the tournament schedule.