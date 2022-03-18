PAKvAUS T20I, ODI matches relocated to Lahore from Rawalpindi
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Friday that all the T20I and ODI matches scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi have been shifted to Lahore.
He made the announcement amid fears of violence in the twin cities due to rising political temperature in the country.
The white-ball home series is set to begin from March 29 while both teams have arrived in Lahore to face off in third test at the Gaddafi Stadium from March 21.
So far, Shaheens and Aussies have played two matches of the three-match Test series and both ended in draw.
A day earlier, Pakistan named a 20-member ODI squad, and 17-member T20 squad for the upcoming home series against Australia.
Mohammad Haris, Asif Afridi have been named in Men in Green for the three ODIs and one-off T20I against Aussies in light of their impressive performances in the domestic games.
ODI squad
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi , Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
T20I squad
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
