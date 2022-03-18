Utility stores jack up rice, basin prices ahead of Ramazan
02:35 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prices of basin and rice, the two commodities most used in Ramazan, have been increased massively at the utility stores as the holy month of fast is set to begin in early April.
The price of basin has been jacked up by Rs30 to Rs190 per kilogram, according to a notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation.
The price of rice has been increased by Rs25 per kg. The new price will come into effect immediately, said the notification.
