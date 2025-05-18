Karachi’s load shedding hits up to 14 hours

Prolonged power outages continue to plague various parts of Karachi, with load shedding durations reaching up to 14 hours a day in several areas of the city.

Residents in neighborhoods including Lyari, Korangi, Landhi, New Karachi, North Karachi, Surjani, Nazimabad, Malir, Quaidabad, and different blocks of the FB Area are enduring power cuts lasting between 12 to 14 hours daily. Other affected areas include Model Colony, Jahangir Road, PIB Colony, Machhar Colony, Railway Colony, Mauripur, and Hawks Bay.

The ongoing power crisis has added to the miseries of citizens, especially in the scorching heat, leaving many without electricity for long stretches of the day and night.

In response, a spokesperson for K-Electric stated that 70% of the city’s power network remains exempt from load shedding. The remaining 30% of areas experience outages due to high levels of electricity theft and non-payment of bills. “Load shedding is being carried out based on electricity theft and payment default patterns,” the spokesperson explained.

Despite these claims, residents continue to express frustration over inconsistent supply and prolonged blackouts, urging authorities to take immediate action to restore reliable electricity access across the city.