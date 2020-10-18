Gang involved in porn website busted by FIA

KARACHI – The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has discovered a network operating an international pornographic website from Karachi. One suspect held.

According to the FIA officials, the group used women to record sexually explicit videos for international clients through a mobile app. These women were then paid in ‘diamond’ (a form of virtual currency) for sexually explicit video calls with their clients.

A Group of 35 members operated a mobile app, they record adult explicit videos for international clients.

A woman named Ramsha has been identified as the owner of the app along with a male partner named Fazal Qadir.

FIA. Arrested Qadir from an apartment in Gulistan-e-Iqbal — where he used to run an office that operated a porn website — after a woman complained to the agency about the group, it added.

Nine mobile phones and laptops as well as other electronic items were recovered during the raid. Data about numerous women and pornographic videos were obtained from the electronic devices, the officials said.

FIA has registered a case against the app’s owner, Ramsha, and three other persons. Raids are being conducted to arrest two other women nominated in the case.

Payments dealt in ‘diamond’ (it’s a virtual currency) for sexually explicit video calls with their clients.

The more diamonds a woman received, the more she would be paid by the network, disclosed the FIA.

The women, who were involved in the immoral video calls, were paid Rs 7,000 after they collected 400,000 diamonds.

Gangs issue job advertisements in the local newspapers and offered salaries up to PKR 40,000 per month.

Some of the women — besides the video calls — were forced to do immoral acts by the network as well, disclosed the officials said.