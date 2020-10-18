PDM jalsa: Karachi police issue traffic advisory plan for participants, other traffic 

KARACHI – Karachi traffic police has issued Traffic Advisory Plan for commuters and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Karachi Jalsa participants.

According to the plan devised for the Jalsa Participants:

Participants from Hyderabad will be able to reach the venue from the water pump and Liaquatabad.

Participants from Central District will be able to park their vehicles at the Nishtar Park or Tai Karate Ground from Gurmundar to the venue.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Oct-2020/pdm-karachi-jalsa-opposition-to-display-second-political-power-show-at-bagh-e-jinnah-today

Participants coming from West District will be able to go to the meeting hall via Pak Colony, Garden Chowk, Saddar Dawakhana.

The Participants from Southern District and Korangi will reach the venue via Shara e Faisal, Shara e Qaedeen, Khudadad Colony underpass.

Participants from Thatta and Malir and Sharqi districts will be able to park their vehicles near the resident engineer’s office from PP Chowrangi and reach the venue.

Plan for general traffic

Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti roads have been closed for regular commuters.

The route leading to Numaish from Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti will be closed.

There will be a diversion in the route from Gurumandir to Bahadur Yar Jang Road to the Jail Road flyover to Tariq Road.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Oct-2020/stage-set-for-pdm-power-show-in-karachi-today

Traffic coming from Shara e Quaideen won’t be allowed to travel further than the Noorani signal therefore, drivers can turn right from the signal towards Khalid Bin Waleed Road.

Traffic from University Road will have to turn to their left on Shaheed-e-Millat.

Traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi will be diverted toward Soldier Bazaar.

The route from New MA Jinnah Road to Corridor 3 has been blocked.

Only small cars are allowed to take the route from Nazimabad to Gurumandir while the heavy vehicles will have to take the route from Nishtar Road.