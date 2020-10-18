LIVE: Maryam, Bilawal and Maulana take the stage as PDM kicks off second power show in Karachi
KARACHI – The second anti-government power show of Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) is underway in Sindh capital today.

Scores of workers from 11-party opposition alliance reached the Bagh-e-Jinnah in the day.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N vice presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Achakzai, among other leaders have also arrived on the stage facing the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum.

MNA Mohsin Dawar also arrived in Karachi earlier today along with supporters and workers of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) group to attend the rally. Dawar had not attended the first rally of the opposition alliance.

The PDM flexed its political muscle and held its first power show in Gujranwala on Friday, October 16, where it lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, however, will not address participants today. In his speech at the Gujranwala public meeting on Friday via video link from London, the deposed premier had accused Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed of being behind his ouster as prime minister and of "bringing Imran Khan into power", among other things.

The next day, a furious Prime Minister Imran Khan declared that he would get “tougher” with the “dacoits” and vowed to start making all-out efforts to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country and send him behind bars.

“Come back and see where I put you [Nawaz Sharif],” said the prime minister touching his chin as a gesture and challenging the deposed prime minister to return to the country.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed across the route of the rally. According to a statement by Karachi police, about 3,740 officials have been deployed along with 30 senior officials and 65 deputy superintendents of police to ensure fool proof security.

About 112 female officials of the special security unit have also been posted in different spots and 284 commandoes of the SSU will be present at the venue.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

