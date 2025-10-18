Adopt2Educate Founder Arsal Shami appeals for Donor Support for Underprivileged Students’ Education

LAHORE – Adopt2Educate Founder Arsal Shami has appealed to donors to support the education of at least 10 underprivileged children each, highlighting that small contributions can create a significant impact on society.

Addressing donors and the school management during his visit to Al-Kitab School of Technology near Rana Town, Shahdara, Shami said, “Supporting one student costs just Rs9,000, this is not a big demand. The help of one child is the help of an entire family. Help 10 children, and you are uplifting 100 people.”

Shami, who has been actively engaged in community service for the past eight to nine years, has been associated with the Al-Kitab School System for the last two to three years, playing a pivotal role in fundraising and securing sponsorships for deserving students.

Veteran journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, who attended the event, praised Arsal Shami’s vision and dedication toward promoting education through technology. Other notable attendees included Umar Shami, CEOs Umar Chughtai (Chughtai Lab), Danish Khan (Suki Kinari Hydropower Project), Salman Danish (Momentum Media), retired General Amir Riaz, and prominent businessmen including Imtiaz Ahmed Cheema, Irfan Khan, and Usman Rasool.

Speaking about the initiative, Arsal Shami said, “Adopt2Educate is a scalable and transparent digital system connecting donors directly with students. Donors can easily access students’ profiles, academic records, and progress updates online — replacing outdated methods like pamphlets. The idea is to ensure that donors know exactly where their contributions go.”

He further stressed that Adopt2Educate is designed for sustainability: “I made a promise to myself that Adopt2Educate must continue whether I remain part of it or not.” He added that the initiative aims not just at individual students but at strengthening entire communities and society at large.

A banner displayed at the event read: “Adopt Today and Transform Tomorrow.” During the ceremony, students delivered speeches showcasing their confidence and the knowledge gained through the school’s programs, while teachers briefed visitors about the learning environment and facilities at Al-Kitab School of Technology, which educates students from both privileged and underprivileged backgrounds.

The donors expressed satisfaction over the school’s performance and the quality of education being imparted. The event concluded with Arsal Shami distributing food among the students, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to holistic student welfare.