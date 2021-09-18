Pakistan reports lowest number of daily COVID cases in two months as positivity ratio drops to 4.4pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday reported the lowest number of coronavirus cases since July 23 while positivity rate has been dropped to 4.4 percent today, according to daily data issued by the National Command and Operation Center

According to the latest statistics, at least 63 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,512 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,135 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,221,261.

Statistics 18 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,077

Positive Cases: 2,512

Positivity % : 4.4%

Deaths : 63

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,610 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,129,562. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 64,564.

At least 449,349 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 420,615 in Punjab 170,738 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 170,923 in Islamabad, 32,722 in Balochistan, 33,682 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,232 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,365 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,243 in Sindh, 5,374 KP, 899 in Islamabad, 728 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 57,077 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,797,433 since the first case was reported.