Jameel Ahmad appointed new SBP governor

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday appointed Jameel Ahmad as new governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Ahmad has been associated with the central bank since 1991 and served at various positions, including deputy governor SBP and executive director.

He has also served at a key post in the Saudi central bank.

Mr. Jamil Ahmed has been appointed a Governor SBP. pic.twitter.com/1vCFZxJS3n — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) August 19, 2022

Before his appointment, Dr Murtaza Syed was leading the SBP affairs as an acting governor after Reza Baqir’s tenure came to an end.

In May, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced that Baqir’s tenure as SBP governor will not be extended.

“I want to thank Reza for his service to Pakistan. He is an exceptionally qualified man and we worked well during our brief time together. I wish him the very best,” Ismail had said in a tweet.