PM Shehbaz launches countrywide anti-polio vaccination drive
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif kicked off national anti-polio vaccination campaign by administering polio drops to children at an event in federal capital on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he urged parents to get their children under the age of five vaccinated to eradicate polio from the country.
The prime minister lauded the efforts of polio workers for elimination of the menace from the country. He paid rich tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of their duty in fight against polio. He also thanked the health department and polio teams in this regard.
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.
This year's overall tally of Pakistan has reached to 14, the Ministry of Health confirmed last month, adding that most of the cases were detected in North Waziristan district.
