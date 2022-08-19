Watch: World’s heaviest baby panda born in China

BEIJING – A 16-year-old giant panda gave birth to the world's heaviest cub at the Wolong Shenshuping panda base in China.

According to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda said that the cub weight 270.4 grams, breaking the previous record of 249 grams for a captive panda.

Cuicui, the mother of the heaviest baby panda, is known to be very caring mother whose previous cubs have also been above 200 grams.

Social media users have shared welcoming remarks on the birth of the heaviest panda cub.

A viewer said: "Welcome baby panda! such a lucky omen in difficult times, may you bring us all peace, prosperity, food abundance, and harmony among nations!"