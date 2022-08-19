Watch: World’s heaviest baby panda born in China
Share
BEIJING – A 16-year-old giant panda gave birth to the world's heaviest cub at the Wolong Shenshuping panda base in China.
According to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda said that the cub weight 270.4 grams, breaking the previous record of 249 grams for a captive panda.
Cuicui, the mother of the heaviest baby panda, is known to be very caring mother whose previous cubs have also been above 200 grams.
Social media users have shared welcoming remarks on the birth of the heaviest panda cub.
A viewer said: "Welcome baby panda! such a lucky omen in difficult times, may you bring us all peace, prosperity, food abundance, and harmony among nations!"
World's heaviest mango found in Colombia 05:25 PM | 1 May, 2021
Colombia farmers have successfully broken Guinness World Record after they grew the world’s heaviest mango, ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Why is it important to remember the man behind our national anthem?04:18 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
-
-
- FIA to send another notice to Imran Khan in prohibited funding case03:04 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
- Watch: World’s heaviest baby panda born in China02:31 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
-
- Shahid Afridi enjoys cup of tea with scenic beauty10:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
- Saboor Aly teases husband Ali Ansari in a hilarious video07:59 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022