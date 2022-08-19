FIA to send another notice to Imran Khan in prohibited funding case 

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to send another notice to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan to seek answers regarding the prohibited funding case.

Earlier, the investigation agency rejected Imran Khan’s position on the investigation into the PTI prohibited funding case.

The FIA had issued notices to the chairman and general secretary of the PTI to investigate the issue of prohibited funding and to provide details of party fund records.

Imran Khan had previously stated that he was neither accountable nor obligated to provide information to the FIA.

Earlier, FIA had sought records from Khan regarding the total funds provided to the party by national and international companies and business firms.

Following the ECP’s judgment that ruled PTI received funding from prohibited sources, the FIA had launched a country-wide inquiry into the matter.

In a letter to the PTI chairman, the FIA had asked Khan to provide the record of the membership fee from the establishment of the PTI till now.

The investigation agency had also sought annual statements of PTI’s bank accounts since 1996, the record of its registered and unregistered organisations and trusts from the party’s chief.

The party’s chairman and the general secretary were told to submit the details to the FIA within 15 days.