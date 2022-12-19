Pakistani President, PM shower praise on Lionel Messi for World Cup win

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President Dr Arif Alvi have extended their greetings to Qatar on holding the mega event of the football world cup, and showered praise on Argentina’s Lionel Messi after the final showdown.

In a social media post, the premier said “What a nail biting finish to the FIFA WC…Messi”, he extended greetings to Qatar for successfully holding the mega event.

He mentioned that upsets by Saudi Arabia and Morocco remain highlights of the tournament for him.

President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday also congratulated Argentina on becoming the football champions in FIFA world cup.

In a tweet, he said, "Outstanding World Cup. Congratulations Argentina Champions of the World in Football. Wonderful goals by Messi.”

He also cheered France for coming from behind twice. Mbappe's hattrick was a treat to watch, he said.

Sunday’s roller-coaster game is said to be one of the all-time great finals as Argentina captain Lionel Messi guide his side to the first World Cup win in over 3 decades.

Argentina defeated the defending champion France on penalty shootouts at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.