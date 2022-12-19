Pakistani President, PM shower praise on Lionel Messi for World Cup win
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President Dr Arif Alvi have extended their greetings to Qatar on holding the mega event of the football world cup, and showered praise on Argentina’s Lionel Messi after the final showdown.
In a social media post, the premier said “What a nail biting finish to the FIFA WC…Messi”, he extended greetings to Qatar for successfully holding the mega event.
He mentioned that upsets by Saudi Arabia and Morocco remain highlights of the tournament for him.
What a nail biting finish to the FIFA WC ⚽️ … Messi’s 🇦🇷👏— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 18, 2022
Congratulations to Qatar for successfully holding the mega event…Upsets by Saudi Arabia and Morocco remain highlights of the tournament for me.
President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday also congratulated Argentina on becoming the football champions in FIFA world cup.
In a tweet, he said, "Outstanding World Cup. Congratulations Argentina Champions of the World in Football. Wonderful goals by Messi.”
He also cheered France for coming from behind twice. Mbappe's hattrick was a treat to watch, he said.
Outstanding World Cup. Congratulations Argentina Champions of the World in Football. Wonderful goals by Messi. Well played France coming from behind twice. Mbappe's hat-trick was a treat to watch. Must also congratulate Qatar for holding World Cup 2022 without a blemish 👏👏👏— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) December 18, 2022
Sunday’s roller-coaster game is said to be one of the all-time great finals as Argentina captain Lionel Messi guide his side to the first World Cup win in over 3 decades.
Argentina defeated the defending champion France on penalty shootouts at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
