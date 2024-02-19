Search

ad
Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia forces hold joint military drills in Muzaffargarh

04:40 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia forces hold joint military drills in Muzaffargarh
Source: Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces held a joint military training exercise at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Range.

Both the forces actively participated in the training which involved Combined Battle PT, Small Scale Operations, Room Clearance, Close Marksmanship and Firing and Repelling, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. 

Cobra helicopters also participated in these joint exercises, it said, adding that the two forces underwent intensive training to master helicopter mounting and dismounting exercises in the context of terrorism.

These training exercises will provide a unique opportunity for forces of both sides to align their strengths, exchange expertise and enhance their military capabilities.

Last week, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia’s armed forces had conducted bilateral exercise in Okara.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan had said the joint military drills aimed to improve combat skills. Multan Corps had organized the joint military training of the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces in Okara Garrison.

In December 2023 , a joint defense forum of Islamabad and Riyadh met in the Pakistani capital to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and increasing collaborations in all domains.

Army’s media affairs wing said officers and troops who participated in drills were presented badges at the end of the ceremony by the Okara Garrison commander – the chief guest.

Islamabad and Riyadh share a long-standing relationship based on cultural, economic, and strategic interests while the two armies also participated in joint military exercise.

Iran holds air defence exercise after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:27 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan says rigging continues even 10 days after polls

06:28 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu’s murderer turns out to be a former intelligence official

05:55 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Parliament divided as Pakistan rejects bill for public hanging of ...

04:40 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia forces hold joint military drills in ...

04:05 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

PTI officially announces alliance with MWM, Sunni Ittehad 

03:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: IHC suspends victory notifications of three PML-N ...

Pakistan

01:37 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha resigns over election ...

09:24 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

06:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Outgoing Rawalpindi commissioner got US visa days before presser, ...

03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi held secret meeting with PTI leader before ...

08:37 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Fazlur Rehman eats own words on Gen Faiz’s role in Imran Khan's ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:27 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan says rigging continues even 10 days after polls

Gold & Silver Rate

05:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 19 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 19th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: