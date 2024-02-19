Pakistan, Saudi Arabia forces hold joint military drills in Muzaffargarh

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces held a joint military training exercise at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Range.
Both the forces actively participated in the training which involved Combined Battle PT, Small Scale Operations, Room Clearance, Close Marksmanship and Firing and Repelling, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.
Cobra helicopters also participated in these joint exercises, it said, adding that the two forces underwent intensive training to master helicopter mounting and dismounting exercises in the context of terrorism.
These training exercises will provide a unique opportunity for forces of both sides to align their strengths, exchange expertise and enhance their military capabilities.
Last week, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia’s armed forces had conducted bilateral exercise in Okara.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan had said the joint military drills aimed to improve combat skills. Multan Corps had organized the joint military training of the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces in Okara Garrison.
In December 2023 , a joint defense forum of Islamabad and Riyadh met in the Pakistani capital to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and increasing collaborations in all domains.
Army’s media affairs wing said officers and troops who participated in drills were presented badges at the end of the ceremony by the Okara Garrison commander – the chief guest.
Islamabad and Riyadh share a long-standing relationship based on cultural, economic, and strategic interests while the two armies also participated in joint military exercise.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.