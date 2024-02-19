Pakistan, Saudi Arabia forces hold joint military drills in Muzaffargarh

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces held a joint military training exercise at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Range.

Both the forces actively participated in the training which involved Combined Battle PT, Small Scale Operations, Room Clearance, Close Marksmanship and Firing and Repelling, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Cobra helicopters also participated in these joint exercises, it said, adding that the two forces underwent intensive training to master helicopter mounting and dismounting exercises in the context of terrorism.

These training exercises will provide a unique opportunity for forces of both sides to align their strengths, exchange expertise and enhance their military capabilities.

Last week, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia’s armed forces had conducted bilateral exercise in Okara.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan had said the joint military drills aimed to improve combat skills. Multan Corps had organized the joint military training of the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces in Okara Garrison.

In December 2023 , a joint defense forum of Islamabad and Riyadh met in the Pakistani capital to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and increasing collaborations in all domains.

Army’s media affairs wing said officers and troops who participated in drills were presented badges at the end of the ceremony by the Okara Garrison commander – the chief guest.

Islamabad and Riyadh share a long-standing relationship based on cultural, economic, and strategic interests while the two armies also participated in joint military exercise.