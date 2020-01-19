'BISP stipend being increased to Rs 6,000'

KARACHI - The Special Assistant to Prime on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday the quarterly stipend under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.

She said this while talking to a large number of women beneficiaries of BISP at a Khuli Kachehri in Malir, Karachi.

Nishtar said that the stipend was being increased in view of the desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the government should benefit the deserving people in the country.

She said the increased sum of stipend would be dispensed as monthly instalments and every beneficiary would get Rs 2,000 in the first week of each month.

The special assistant said that every woman beneficiary of the programme would have a bank account as special arrangements have been made for evolving this banking system. She said the women beneficiaries would be able to draw the BISP stipend while using an ATM card.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that she often disguised herself in a Burqa (veil) to visit Islamabad to gain firsthand knowledge about the beneficiaries of the BISP in the capital city.